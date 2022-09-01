Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.59 and last traded at C$22.60. 2,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.61.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.07.
