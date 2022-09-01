Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.13. 92,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.