Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.08

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 9721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
