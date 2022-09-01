Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.08

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 9721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

