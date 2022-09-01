Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 213,286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.