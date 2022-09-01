Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

