Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.