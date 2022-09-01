Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE VEEV traded down $27.73 on Thursday, hitting $171.59. 208,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $336.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

