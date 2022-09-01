Vega Protocol Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.98 million and $355,698.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

