Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRTV traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,347. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

About Veritiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.