Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE VRTV traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,347. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
