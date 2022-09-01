Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $50,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.66. 19,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

