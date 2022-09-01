Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.11

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.11 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 49.60 ($0.60). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 49.70 ($0.60), with a volume of 590,171 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57. The stock has a market cap of £167.49 million and a P/E ratio of 298.75.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertu Motors

In other news, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,170.44).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.