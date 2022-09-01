VerusCoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $17,253.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,156,261 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

