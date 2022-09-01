VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. VIBE has a market capitalization of $735,741.26 and $32.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

