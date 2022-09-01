Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.71

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.