Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 62,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 97.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 64,158 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 945.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.