Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 21,030 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

