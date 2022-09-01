Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,395 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

