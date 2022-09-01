Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.98 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

