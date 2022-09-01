Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,868 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $88.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

