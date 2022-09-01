Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 239.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

