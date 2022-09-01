VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Stock Up 3.9 %

VNET stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $779.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 175.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

