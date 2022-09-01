Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $134.48. 7,177,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.