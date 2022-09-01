Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $765.06

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 765.06 ($9.24) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.18). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 775 ($9.36), with a volume of 2,072 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 702.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,980.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

