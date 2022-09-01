Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

