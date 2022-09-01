White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 64,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

