White Pine Capital LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.13. 25,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

