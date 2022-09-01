White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of CECO Environmental worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 5,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $341.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
