White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of CECO Environmental worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 5,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $341.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CECE. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.