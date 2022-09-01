White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of HRL traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 115,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

