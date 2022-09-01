White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 38,030 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

