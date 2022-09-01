White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 47,354 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of ContraFect worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 324,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,552. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.05.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.