Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Wildpack Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Wildpack Beverage stock remained flat at 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.17. Wildpack Beverage has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wildpack Beverage from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

Further Reading

