WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.62

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.62 and traded as low as $32.52. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 323,265 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $14,075,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

