WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.96 and last traded at $57.51. 111,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 73,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

