WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.30

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 29.06 ($0.35). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 29.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 199,632 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.29.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,600,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

