Worley Limited (WYGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on October 13th

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Worley Price Performance

WYGPY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Get Worley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.