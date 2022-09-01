WS Management Lllp Has $20.76 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WS Management Lllp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 348,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 60,756 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.32. 188,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.