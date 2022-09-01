WS Management Lllp Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

WS Management Lllp grew its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 634.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,734 shares during the period. Coursera comprises about 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Coursera by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 86,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Coursera by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 116,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,548 shares of company stock worth $5,610,186 in the last three months.

Coursera Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,632. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.