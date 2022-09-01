Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.87

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 148994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
ZLNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($91.84) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
