Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,359.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $749,790.02 and approximately $17,359.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

