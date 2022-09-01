Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

