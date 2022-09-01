ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.05. ZTE shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

ZTE Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.