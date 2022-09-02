1,050 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

