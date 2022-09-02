18,155 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 1.0 %

Perrigo stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.