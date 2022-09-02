18,155 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Up 1.0 %
Perrigo stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.