1,879 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 26,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

