1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits Market Cap of $28,253.70

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $28,253.70 and approximately $41,600.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,934.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
