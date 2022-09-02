1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits Market Cap of $28,253.70

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $28,253.70 and approximately $41,600.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,934.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.