5,200 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $342.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.30 and its 200-day moving average is $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

