543 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 758.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 63,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

