5,848 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,848 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.69. 37,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

