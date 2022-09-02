A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from A-Mark Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% per year over the last three years.

AMRK opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $411,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,986.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

