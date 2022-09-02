Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $278,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.